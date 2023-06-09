Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $357.66

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $357.66 and last traded at $357.42, with a volume of 12135867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $353.15.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.40.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
