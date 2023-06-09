Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,864 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,948,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 196,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 66,197 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,794,000 after purchasing an additional 287,101 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 197,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

RSP stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,417. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

