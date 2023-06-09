Investors Purchase High Volume of Delta Air Lines Call Options (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 64,879 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical volume of 42,812 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,239,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,167. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.