Investors Purchase High Volume of Stratasys Put Options (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,515 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 253% compared to the typical volume of 995 put options.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
Shares of SSYS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,912. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.44.
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
