Investors Purchase High Volume of Stratasys Put Options (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,515 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 253% compared to the typical volume of 995 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of SSYS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,912. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

About Stratasys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Stratasys by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.