Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,775,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855,887 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes comprises approximately 8.6% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned about 2.74% of Invitation Homes worth $497,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,319,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,871,000 after buying an additional 2,345,229 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 125,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 532,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 59.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 318,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 118,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. 1,538,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.22%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

