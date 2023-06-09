IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,031,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 5,636,015 shares.The stock last traded at $10.74 and had previously closed at $10.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. Research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $28,193.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $51,789.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 839,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,779.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.