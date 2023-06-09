IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,358 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for about 6.6% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.16% of IQVIA worth $62,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock remained flat at $206.19 on Friday. 608,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.26 and its 200 day moving average is $207.09. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

