Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO William L. Meaney Sells 10,507 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $586,605.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,506,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Iron Mountain Stock Performance
IRM opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.
Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.
Iron Mountain Company Profile
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
