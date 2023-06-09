iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,109 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $39,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $128.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.01. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

