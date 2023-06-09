iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Shares Down 1.3%

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.30 and last traded at $54.30. 1,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.03.

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.11.

