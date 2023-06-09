iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 59,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 22,427 shares.The stock last traded at $60.87 and had previously closed at $60.96.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $733.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.52.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1,070.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.