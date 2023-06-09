iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.24. 181,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,421. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

