iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.47

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.47 and last traded at $66.47, with a volume of 2600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 174.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,328,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,855 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,257,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,047,000 after buying an additional 1,032,044 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,087,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

