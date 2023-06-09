iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TIP traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $107.57. 1,680,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,199. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.47.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

