J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.20-$9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.59 billion-$7.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.29 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.54.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $151.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.38, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.22. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $120.51 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.92.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,601. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

