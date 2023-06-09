Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after acquiring an additional 133,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,051,000 after buying an additional 49,073 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after buying an additional 726,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,204,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,998,000 after purchasing an additional 101,262 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,513,000 after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY opened at $155.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.82.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.