JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.46

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.46 and traded as high as $23.23. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 81,240 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JAKK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.17.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.03). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $131.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 4,676.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the Toys and Consumer Products and Costumes segments. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

