Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Sells $552,669.24 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Jason Wudi sold 30,738 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $552,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 357,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,630.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Wudi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Friday, March 17th, Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $332,487.50.

Jamf Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $18.22 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on JAMF shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Jamf by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,935,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Jamf by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 908,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jamf by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Jamf by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 779,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.