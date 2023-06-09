Jeffrey A. Dowdle Sells 5,281 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.33. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,835,000 after acquiring an additional 116,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,876,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,222,000 after acquiring an additional 312,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,047 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,915,000 after acquiring an additional 76,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.86.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

