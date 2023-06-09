Jet Protocol (JET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $144,820.24

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $16.61 million and approximately $144,820.24 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00023449 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015462 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,601.22 or 1.00019331 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00975217 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $141,028.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

