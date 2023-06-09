JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $40.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 1.51%. Research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 92,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xian De Li, Kang Ping Chen, and Xian Hua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

