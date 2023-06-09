JMP Securities Lowers Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target to $7.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a neutral rating to a positive rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a reiterates rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $3.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $675.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.93 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $252,502.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,285,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,925,322.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $252,502.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,285,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,925,322.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 21,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $65,704.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 686,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,122 shares of company stock worth $632,041. Company insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

