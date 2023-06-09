JMP Securities Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $31.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.32.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,176,181.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,747,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,418,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,919,735 shares of company stock worth $42,342,584 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,115,000 after acquiring an additional 314,790 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,962,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,425,000 after acquiring an additional 184,476 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

