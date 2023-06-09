Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 279 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Micron Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $65.32 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

