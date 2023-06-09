Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 216.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $50.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

