Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,531 Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Global X E-Commerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000.

Shares of EBIZ opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.24. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40.

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

