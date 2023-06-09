Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after buying an additional 2,326,405 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,964,000 after purchasing an additional 741,453 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,874,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,087,000 after buying an additional 632,218 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,101,000 after acquiring an additional 621,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $145.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.