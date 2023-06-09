Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $212,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $104.54 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

