Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,789,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $121.05 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a PE ratio of 526.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

