Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,237 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

