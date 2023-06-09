Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,051 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 2.0 %

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

NYSE DEI opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.02%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

