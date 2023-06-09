Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,629 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,358,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,574,000 after purchasing an additional 280,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,811,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

