Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $6.28 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $8,876.37 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00023297 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015547 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,402.70 or 0.99955515 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Joystick

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.03395622 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,066.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.