JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $61.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASO. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ASO opened at $50.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.90.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.14%.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.