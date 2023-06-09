JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,534,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,536,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $412.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

