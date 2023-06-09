Kaspa (KAS) Price Hits $0.0160 on Major Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $303.54 million and $9.25 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,015,770,583 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,002,325,924.279274. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01547405 USD and is up 4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $7,580,901.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

