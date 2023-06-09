Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,678,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,478,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $68.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also

