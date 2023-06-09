Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Buys 10,600 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 268.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.71.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,603 shares of company stock worth $21,171,115. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.30. The stock had a trading volume of 276,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,523. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.31 and its 200-day moving average is $196.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $219.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

