Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 152,395 shares during the quarter. Juniper Networks makes up about 3.4% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Juniper Networks worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,120,000 after purchasing an additional 338,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,346,000 after purchasing an additional 93,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,488,000 after buying an additional 649,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,392,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $235,886,000 after buying an additional 106,609 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after buying an additional 123,177 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $188,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,442,599.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $832,365 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $30.25. 1,296,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,250. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

