Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Has $16.54 Million Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC cut its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,909 shares during the quarter. Tidewater accounts for about 4.9% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned 0.97% of Tidewater worth $16,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Tidewater during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 8.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,063,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,442,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tidewater Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Tidewater stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $47.83. 326,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,764. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

About Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

