Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Increases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,675. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.07. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

