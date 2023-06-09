Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of International Money Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in International Money Express by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in International Money Express by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after purchasing an additional 89,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMXI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

International Money Express Stock Performance

International Money Express stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.63. 123,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,165. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $897.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.46.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,745 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $642,875.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,160.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Money Express Profile

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

