Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned about 0.23% of Lee Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 543,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 79,440 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Lee Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

Lee Enterprises Profile

NYSE LEE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,809. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $85.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

