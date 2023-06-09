Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned about 0.23% of Lee Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 543,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 79,440 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Lee Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Lee Enterprises Stock Performance
Lee Enterprises Profile
Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lee Enterprises (LEE)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.