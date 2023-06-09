Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Cut by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 64,997 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $20,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $162.03. 201,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.