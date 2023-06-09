KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLA Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

KLAC traded down $8.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $465.62. 356,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,779. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $401.68 and a 200 day moving average of $394.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $477.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

