Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.52

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.52 and last traded at $42.45, with a volume of 251110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Knife River Stock Up 4.1 %

About Knife River

(Get Rating)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.