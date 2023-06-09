KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) CEO Romil Bahl Purchases 10,000 Shares

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) CEO Romil Bahl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,004 shares in the company, valued at $489,605.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Romil Bahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Romil Bahl acquired 10,000 shares of KORE Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Romil Bahl acquired 10,000 shares of KORE Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $15,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Romil Bahl acquired 10,000 shares of KORE Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Romil Bahl acquired 10,000 shares of KORE Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

KORE Group Stock Performance

Shares of KORE Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.74. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORE Group

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KORE Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 50,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KORE Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in KORE Group by 63.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KORE Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KORE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities cut their target price on KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

