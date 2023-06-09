KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.21

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.21 and traded as high as C$10.44. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.44, with a volume of 2,524 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

KP Tissue Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.74, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$458.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$443.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.2791328 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -32.88%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Featured Articles

