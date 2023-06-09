Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,524 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 3.31% of Ladder Capital worth $42,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 782,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $4,742,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 109,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Ladder Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE:LADR opened at $10.56 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 87.81, a current ratio of 87.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.63%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

