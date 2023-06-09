Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Lam Research worth $312,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $614.54 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $644.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

